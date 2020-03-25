Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,924,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814,127 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

