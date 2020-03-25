Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after buying an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

