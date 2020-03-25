Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

