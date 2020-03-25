Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

