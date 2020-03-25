Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albemarle worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

