G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Monday after Cowen downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen now has a $8.00 price target on the stock. G-III Apparel Group traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.91, 1,767,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,290,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

