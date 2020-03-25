FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

NYSE OGS opened at $72.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

