FY2021 EPS Estimates for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted by Analyst

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $123.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.91. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock worth $18,047,115. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

