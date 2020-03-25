FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.54. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

