FY2020 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Cut by Analyst

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

