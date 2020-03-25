FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EFX. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$20.29.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

