FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

