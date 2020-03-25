FY2020 EPS Estimates for Arvinas Inc Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.95). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arvinas by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889 over the last 90 days. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

