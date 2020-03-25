FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Issued By DA Davidson

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for SB One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

