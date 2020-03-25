FY2020 Earnings Forecast for ManpowerGroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

