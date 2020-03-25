FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fortinet Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.78 on Monday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

