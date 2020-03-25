Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 212,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Franklin Resources worth $49,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,655.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 266,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

