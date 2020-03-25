Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 14.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price dropped 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.43, approximately 817,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 611,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Christopher acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $65,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,270 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

