Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Trading 12% Higher

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.30, 150,941 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 112,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $29,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 107,640 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

