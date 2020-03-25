FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $362.00 to $273.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. FleetCor Technologies traded as low as $168.64 and last traded at $173.30, with a volume of 118553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.03.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.65.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $230,806,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.