Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $71.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

