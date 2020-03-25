Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded down 5.8% on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fiserv traded as low as $74.85 and last traded at $77.00, 9,240,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 4,630,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.77.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

