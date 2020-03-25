First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

NYSE AWI opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

