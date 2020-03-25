First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

