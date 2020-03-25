First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 547.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

HUBS opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.96. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

