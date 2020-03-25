First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 161,001 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,795,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

