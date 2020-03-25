Financial Comparison: SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) versus Its Rivals

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2510 9435 12937 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 961.22%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 178.34%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.45 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $462.16 million 3.52

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S peers beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

