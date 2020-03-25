Financial Analysis: Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) versus Permianville Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:PVL)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $44.96 million 0.66 $9.52 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78% Permianville Royalty Trust 21.18% 11.90% 11.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

