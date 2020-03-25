Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 216429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.91 million and a P/E ratio of -28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.4915027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

