Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) vs. Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI) Financial Contrast

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidus Investment and Federated Hermes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $77.11 million 1.96 $48.47 million $1.44 4.29 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.14 $272.34 million $2.69 5.55

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. Fidus Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Hermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 62.86% 8.39% 4.57% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fidus Investment and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Federated Hermes 1 1 0 0 1.50

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 113.05%. Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.2%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Fidus Investment pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Fidus Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

