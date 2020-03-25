Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 11.9%

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $144.95, approximately 574,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 613,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.01.

The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

