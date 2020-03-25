Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 11.9%

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)’s share price was up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.98 and last traded at $144.95, approximately 574,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 613,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.01.
The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
