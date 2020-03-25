Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

