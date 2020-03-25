Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fastenal by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after buying an additional 464,823 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,438,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,158,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fastenal by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

