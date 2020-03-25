FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.95 and last traded at $231.36, 590,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 405,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.90 and its 200-day moving average is $265.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

