Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) fell 5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $44.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.11, 42,496,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 50,957,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

