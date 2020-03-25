Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns News Impact Rating of -4.71

News headlines about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of -4.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:XOM opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

