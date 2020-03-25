Extremely Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Price

Headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended extremely positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of 4.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Cisco Systems’ analysis:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

CSCO opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

