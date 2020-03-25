Extreme Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,899 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 put options.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

