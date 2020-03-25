Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.59, 1,173,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,544,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

