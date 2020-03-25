Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $983.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.86. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

