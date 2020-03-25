Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $231.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.60. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

