Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WPX Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

WPX stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.39. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.