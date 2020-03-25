Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

POW stock opened at C$21.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.88%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

