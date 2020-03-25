Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Up 11.6%

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $552.95 and last traded at $545.89, approximately 912,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 563,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Get Equinix alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 296,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.