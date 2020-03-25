Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Up 11.6%

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s stock price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $552.95 and last traded at $545.89, approximately 912,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 563,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $604.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.
In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,143,610. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 296,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
