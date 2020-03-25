Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

