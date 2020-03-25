Entera Bio (ENTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.71.
Entera Bio Company Profile
See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.