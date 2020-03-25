EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.23, approximately 385,384 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 301,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti raised their price target on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,266,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.