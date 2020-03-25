Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Trading Up 24.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was up 24.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 966,199 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 733,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Specifically, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $96,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087,305 shares of company stock worth $7,844,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a market cap of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Endurance International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,613,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

