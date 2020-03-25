Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eli Lilly And Co earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Eli Lilly And Co's analysis:

LLY stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

