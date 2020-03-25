Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Price Down 10.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares were down 10.5% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Element Solutions traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.51, approximately 2,292,153 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,345,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

