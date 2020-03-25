Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gilford Securities began coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

